Trump Stays Mum On Why Pence Abruptly Canceled NH Event

Vice President Mike Pence’s abrupt cancellation of a trip to New Hampshire will remain a mystery for another two weeks, according to President Trump.

“You’ll know in about two weeks,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked why Pence cancelled the trip.

“There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire. And I can’t tell you about it. But it had nothing to do with the White House,” Trump continued. “There was a problem up there, and I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

Pence was supposed to speak at an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but was called back to the White House when he was already aboard Air Force Two. White House officials have not offered any explanation for the last-minute change of plans, but have said it was not a national security issue.

According to one rumor circulating earlier this week, Pence’s cancellation had something to do with the Granite Recovery Center, the site at which Pence was set to deliver a speech.