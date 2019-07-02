Latest
news

Pence Suddenly Cancelled Event, Plane Diverted Back To Washington Midair

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP
By
July 2, 2019 12:17 pm

Vice President Mike Pence was en route to New Hampshire when he suddenly cancelled his event and his plane was diverted back to Washington in midair.

According to the Boston Globe, Massachusetts commiteeman Tom Mountain said that Secret Service told him President Donald Trump ordered Pence back to Washington mid-flight.

His press secretary kept the reasoning for the abrupt reversal vague, though she said that he had never left Washington.

The Vice President is reportedly in the White House now.

The White House did not immediately respond to inquiries, including about Trump’s health.

