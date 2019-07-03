Another Cryptic Detail About Pence’s Mystery Trip Cancellation

Mystery still shrouds Vice President Mike Pence’s cancelled trip to New Hampshire Tuesday, an excursion for which he had already boarded Air Force Two before being called back to the White House.

According to the New York Times, a new rumor, though cryptic, has started circulating around the story. Pence was meant to travel to the Granite Recovery Center to deliver remarks on the opioid crisis. Multiple people told the Times that the cancellation was directly related to that site, information running in contradiction to the rampant speculation that some flavor of crisis at the White House required Pence’s immediate presence.

Mysteriously, Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short told reporters that they’d find out the details of the abrupt reversal “in a few weeks.”

The line echoed by both Pence’s office and the White House was that “something” forced Pence to stay in Washington, and that it was “no cause for alarm.”