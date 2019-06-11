Pelosi Ignores Zuckerberg’s Overtures After Viral Doctored Video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been ignoring overtures from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg after a video doctored to make her seem drunk made the viral rounds on his platform — and was not taken down by the tech giant.

According to a Washington Post report, she is uninterested in his explanation and very frustrated with how the platform dealt with the video. Her staff has been in touch with Zuckerberg’s, though.

Facebook contended at the time that it has no policy requiring that information posted be true, though it added a fact check and depressed the video’s spread.

Team Trump ran with it. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani initially tweeted out the video before deleting it, but insisted that he’d noticed a mental decline. The circulated clip kicked off or coincided with a flurry of statements from President Donald Trump and Co. casting Pelosi as doddering and decrepit, displaying the damage that altered video and audio can do.

The clip circulated on other platforms as well. YouTube is the only platform that removed it.

“YouTube has clear policies that outline what content is not acceptable to post and we remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us. These videos violated our policies and have been removed. They also did not surface prominently. In fact, search results and watch next panels about Nancy Pelosi include videos from authoritative sources, usually at the top,” a YouTube spokesperson told TPM then.

Twitter left the video up and a spokesperson declined to comment.