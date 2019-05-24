YouTube Is The Only Social Platform Taking Down Doctored Pelosi Videos

YouTube has taken down videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doctored to make her seem drunk from its platform, saying that the posts “violated our policies.”

“YouTube has clear policies that outline what content is not acceptable to post and we remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us. These videos violated our policies and have been removed. They also did not surface prominently. In fact, search results and watch next panels about Nancy Pelosi include videos from authoritative sources, usually at the top,” a spokesperson told TPM.

Facebook and Twitter, on the other hand, are letting the videos live on their sites.

“We remove things from Facebook that violate our Community Standards, and we don’t have a policy that stipulates that the information you post on Facebook must be true,” a company spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Politico.

The tech giant will reportedly deflate the distribution on people’s NewsFeeds and add fact-checking context.

A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment. Versions of the video are still up on that platform.

The original video came from a speech Pelosi made this week, but the audio was slowed to make her seem to be drunkenly slurring her words. The video began circulating at the same time Trump & co. began their full-court press to depict Pelosi as aging and senile.