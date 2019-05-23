Video Of Pelosi Manipulated To Make Her Sound Drunk Spreads Through Social Media

A video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with the audio slowed to make her speech sound drunkenly slurred, is permeating the social media landscape, already infiltrating Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

The video is from Pelosi’s Wednesday speech at the Center for American Progress. The Washington Post reported on the spread of the video.

The Facebook video in particular has already been shared more than 35,000 times. And based on some of the nearly 7,000 comments, viewers are buying it hook, line and sinker.

“Good Lord lady…How many drinks did you have today..” one commenter wrote.

“Omg is she drunk or having a stroke??? Bet that makes the Dems so proud of their Leader, LMAO,” another said.

“How can you have a meaningful meeting with a drunken Speaker of the House?” said another.

Neither Pelosi nor representatives from the three major social platforms immediately responded to a request for comment.

It’s not the first time recently that a video doctored to defame a prominent figure in politics has spread fast and wide.

When a White House intern tried to take a microphone from CNN reporter Jim Acosta back in November, a video of the interaction was altered to make it look like he struck her. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared that manipulated video on her official government Twitter account and did not retract it after learning that it had been sped up.

Watch the doctored video of Pelosi here: