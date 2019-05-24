Latest
news

Team Trump Tries To Weaponize Deceptively Edited Videos Of Nancy Pelosi

John Taggart/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By
May 24, 2019 9:26 am

President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tweeted out videos Thursday in an attempt to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seem slow and addled.

The strategy to depict Pelosi as senile began with Trump’s press conference Thursday, a day after the scuttled infrastructure meeting, when he said that she’s “deteriorating” and has “lost it.”

Around the same time, a doctored video of Pelosi with the audio slowed to make it seem like she was drunkenly slurring her words started disseminating through different social media platforms. That video has racked up millions of views.

Trump’s allies coalesced behind the strategy Thursday evening, taking to Fox to further paint Pelosi as decrepit and mentally lacking.

Trump tweeted out a compilation from Fox Business that night that spliced together clips of Pelosi stumbling over her words at a news conference. The hosts of the segment debated Pelosi’s mental acuity.

Giuliani opted for the doctored video, tweeting, “What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre.” He deleted the tweet but told a Washington Post reporter that he’d noticed a mental decline.

He addressed the tweet again Friday morning (we think?) with a fairly indecipherable tweet.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also referred to Pelosi “slurring” her words on Fox Business Network Thursday night:

The reaction comes as Pelosi has been calling for an “intervention” by Trump’s administration and family “for the good of the country.”

