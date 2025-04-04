Riggs Will ‘Promptly’ Appeal Ruling That Helps GOP Opponent In His Effort To Steal The Election

Latest
Attorney Allison Riggs, with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, speaks to the press in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2022, after presenting her argument before the court in Moore v. Harper.
By
|
April 4, 2025 3:57 p.m.
In a 2-1 decision Friday, a North Carolina Court of Appeals sided with ​​Republican state Supreme Court candidate and Appeals Court Judge Jefferson Griffin in an ongoing legal battle over the results of the state’s Supreme Court race, ruling that thousands of ballots in the November 2024 race may have been counted illegally. 

The appeals court also ordered the state Board of Elections to do a recount of the challenged votes. It has conducted two recounts already — one partial and one full recount — both of which confirmed the Democratic incumbent’s victory. 

The ruling may disenfranchise over 65,000 voters and could threaten Democratic incumbent Justice Allison Riggs’s narrow victory in the race. The decision, the latest in a larger months-long legal saga over the certification of the November 2024 race, is a major win for Griffin and his bid to overturn the results of a fair election that Riggs narrowly won. 

Riggs confirmed in a statement on Friday that she will appeal the decision. 

“We will be promptly appealing this deeply misinformed decision that threatens to disenfranchise more than 65,000 lawful voters and sets a dangerous precedent, allowing disappointed politicians to thwart the will of the people,” Riggs said.

 “North Carolinians elected me to keep my seat and I swore an oath to the Constitution and the rule of law — so I will continue to stand up for the rights of voters in this state and stand in the way of those who would take power from the people,” she added. 

In response to the decision, Anderson Clayton, Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, wrote on X that the “The NCGOP and RNC are trying to steal an election and test the waters for future election denial.”

“This decision ultimately, will be appealed to the North Carolina Supreme Court now. Where Republicans maintain a 5-2 majority. (And since Justice Riggs recused herself, it’s a 5-1 majority.) NC voters will see just how corrupt the State Supreme Court (is) when they rule on this case,” added Clayton. 

Riggs won November’s election by a narrow margin of just over 700 votes.

 In response, Griffin requested two separate recounts, and filed baseless challenges over  the eligibility of more than 60,000 ballots in an effort to steal the election from Riggs. The ongoing legal battle and the delay to certify the election centers around Griffin’s attempt to invalidate these ballots over mostly debunked registration issues. 

A statewide recount and a partial hand-to-eye recount have already affirmed Riggs’ victory. 

Voting rights groups, election experts, and Democratic state lawmakers have repeatedly criticized Griffin’s attempt to throw out 65,000 votes over registration issues, describing the move as a blatant attempt to steal a fair election. 

Elections experts have also confirmed to TPM that any registration issues, such as the ones alleged by Griffin, would have been resolved years before the election, and not after the election. 

According to Friday’s ruling, the close to 65,000 voters who are in danger of having their ballots thrown out will have 15 days to verify their ballots before they are deemed ineligible.

Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    By any means necessary, eh fascists?

  2. Why not? It worked for the Orange felon.

    Investigative reporter Greg Palast claims that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would have defeated Donald Trump by 1.2 million votes in 2024, if not for widespread voter suppression tactics. According to Palast, the…purging of Black voters from the rolls and the rejection of ballots, ultimately cost Harris the election.

  3. These leftover TeaParty bozos who have an iron grip on the NC Legislature, and think that gives them dictatorial power over the State are not even embarrassed that they are doing this.
    What does disenfranchising that many voters do to other elections? I have not heard anyone asking that question.
    Republicans really are shameless shits.

  4. Republicans really are shameless shits.

    But that is their superpower, having no shame. Especially when compared to Democrats who are shamed over the smallest issue like emails.

  5. Gee, why would the GOP need to steal lots of elections?

