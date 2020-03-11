March Without The Madness: NCAA Limits Attendance At Events

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: The NCAA logo on the floor during a Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round college basketball game between the Richmond Spiders and the George Washington Colonials at the Smith Center on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
March 11, 2020 5:06 p.m.
The NCAA announced in a statement Wednesday that it will hold its March Madness tournaments without fans and restrict attendance to “essential staff and limited family.”

The NCAA said in the statement that its COVID-19 Advisory panel recognizes the virus’ “fluidity” and “its impact on hosting events in a public space.”

The student athlete nonprofit organization cited how COVID-19 is “spreading rapidly” in the U.S. when stating that it views “behavioral risk mitigation strategies” as the “best option for slowing” the disease’s spread.

“This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19,” the NCAA said in the statement, before mentioning how the organization took older adults’ higher risk of contraction into account.

“Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public,” the NCAA wrote in the statement.

The NCAA concluded by saying that limiting sport events to “only essential personnel and limited family attendance” protects players, employees and fans.

Read the statement in full below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
