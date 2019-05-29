Pelosi Says Impeachment Hinges On Making ‘Compelling Case’ To Americans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that impeachment hinges on making a “compelling case” to the American people — and that can only happen if the House committees continue investigating the President and his administration.

She compared the political landscape now to that of former President Richard Nixon’s time, when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress.

“We have a different scenario now,” she said. “The case has to be very compelling to the American people.”

Pelosi says impeachment hinges on making a “compelling” case to the American people in light of the divided Congress pic.twitter.com/DNiJF8QaBa — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 29, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller underscored some of the conclusions from his report in a rare public statement Wednesday, including that he couldn’t even consider charging President Donald Trump with obstruction not because Trump definitely did not commit a crime, but because of standing Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Some — including House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) — took this as a cue for Congress to take over pursuing charges.