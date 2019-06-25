Mueller Agrees To Testify In Public

Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in a public hearing on July 17, the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees announced Tuesday night.

“Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session,” Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a statement.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” they added. “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

Mueller had initially pushed to testify behind closed doors and later make the transcripts public, but Nadler remained adamant that the special counsel testify in public. Mueller has also said that any testimony he provides would not go beyond the report.