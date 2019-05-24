news Russia Probe

Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Privately, Provide Transcripts

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leaves after the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an un-redacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just before Wednesday's hearing President Donald Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including the Mueller report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla
By
May 24, 2019 8:09 am

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to testify privately and provide transcripts.

He told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Mueller is willing to give an opening statement, but that he wants the rest of his comments to be given in a closed-door session.

“He envisions himself correctly as a man of great rectitude and apolitical and he doesn’t want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle, especially if Republicans on the committee start asking him questions about about this stuff, the beginning of the investigation,” Nadler said by way of explanation. “I’m speculating really.”

