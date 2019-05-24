Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Privately, Provide Transcripts

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to testify privately and provide transcripts.

He told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Mueller is willing to give an opening statement, but that he wants the rest of his comments to be given in a closed-door session.

“He envisions himself correctly as a man of great rectitude and apolitical and he doesn’t want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle, especially if Republicans on the committee start asking him questions about about this stuff, the beginning of the investigation,” Nadler said by way of explanation. “I’m speculating really.”