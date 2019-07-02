Rapinoe’s Girlfriend Hits Trump: She’s Going To Do Her Thing ‘To Her Own Damn Rhythm’

WNBA athlete Sue Bird, the girlfriend of soccer star Megan Rapinoe, slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday for attacking Rapinoe.

“Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention??” Bird wrote in a Players Tribune column titled “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend.” “It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.)”

Bird also cheered on her girlfriend, whose national soccer team won the Women’s World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

“You just cannot shake that girl,” she wrote. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”

Bird said that even though some of the conservative backlash against Rapinoe “scares the sh*t out of me,” her girlfriend managed to keep cool.

“It’s strange to say, but that was probably the only normal thing about it,” the basketball player wrote. “It’s not an act with her. It’s not a deflection.”

Trump blew up at Rapinoe last week after she said that she’s “not going to the fucking White House” during an interview.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump tweeted. “Finish the job!”

He also complained that she “should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag.”

Rapinoe, who frequently speaks out on social justice issues, said later that she stood by her comment–just without the F-word.