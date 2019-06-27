Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Stands By What She Said About Not Going To The WH

U.S women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe on Thursday doubled down on her declaration that she’s “not going to the fucking White House.”

“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive,” Rapinoe said, joking that her mom would be “very upset” about the swearing.

The athlete, an openly gay woman and social justice advocate, said she wouldn’t want to go “considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have, and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place.”

“And I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way, doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for,” Rapinoe continued. “So I’ll just leave it at that.”

President Donald Trump threw a Twitter fit on Wednesday after Rapinoe made her original remark, accusing her of disrespecting the White House, the American flag and “our Country.”

He then invited her team to the White House out of spite (Rapinoe had also said that her team was never going to be invited anyway).

Watch her speak below: