Latest
47 mins ago
House GOPers Hammer Trump-Appointed Watchdog Over Conway Hatch Violations
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 16: John Feal, a demolition supervisor, attends a rally on the East Front of the Capitol with members of the FDNY to urge Congress to extend healthcare benefits for first responders who suffer from cancer and other ailments as a result of their work at ground zero after the 9/11 attacks, September 16, 2015. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
9/11 Responder Promises To Keep Holding McConnell’s Feet To The Fire
2 hours ago
Chaos Reigns At NRA: Top Lobbyist Resigns, NRATV Shutters
news

Fox’s Stuart Varney Rushes To Trump’s Side After Megan Rapinoe’s Jab

John Lamparski/Getty Images North America
By
June 26, 2019 2:45 pm

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe dissing President Trump was a bridge too far for Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

After Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, preemptively declined an invitation to the White House if team USA wins the Women’s World Cup, Varney said Wednesday she doesn’t deserve to lead the team.

“She’s co-captain of the team that represents the United States of America on foreign soil and what does she do? She insults, with an obscenity, our White House and our president. That is beneath contempt,” Varney said on his Fox Business Network program. 

“Why don’t we just fire her as the co-captain. Love to see that,” he added.

The squabble started on Monday when Trump told The Hill that Rapinoe’s silence during the national anthem was not appropriate. He added in the interview that the women’s team doesn’t deserve the same pay as the men’s team.

On Tuesday, Rapinoe told a reporter that she is “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the World Cup, adding that she doesn’t believe the team would be invited in the first place.

And on Wednesday, Trump couldn’t help but respond, tweeting that he is inviting the team to the White House.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” he said.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: