Fox’s Stuart Varney Rushes To Trump’s Side After Megan Rapinoe’s Jab

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe dissing President Trump was a bridge too far for Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

After Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, preemptively declined an invitation to the White House if team USA wins the Women’s World Cup, Varney said Wednesday she doesn’t deserve to lead the team.

“She’s co-captain of the team that represents the United States of America on foreign soil and what does she do? She insults, with an obscenity, our White House and our president. That is beneath contempt,” Varney said on his Fox Business Network program.

“Why don’t we just fire her as the co-captain. Love to see that,” he added.

The squabble started on Monday when Trump told The Hill that Rapinoe’s silence during the national anthem was not appropriate. He added in the interview that the women’s team doesn’t deserve the same pay as the men’s team.

On Tuesday, Rapinoe told a reporter that she is “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the World Cup, adding that she doesn’t believe the team would be invited in the first place.

And on Wednesday, Trump couldn’t help but respond, tweeting that he is inviting the team to the White House.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” he said.