Latest
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), strikes the gavel on his desk, as Michael Cohen, former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before his committee on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
52 mins ago
House Committee Subpoenas Conway To Testify On Hatch Act Violations After No-Show
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks with Reps Cedric Richmond, CBC and Judiciary Deomocrats by his side, as they introduced a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for what they called racist comments on Haiti, African Countries and El Salvador, on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, January 18, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
Nadler Says Mueller’s Public Hearing Will Have A ‘Profound Impact’
3 hours ago
Trump Doesn’t Want To Watch ‘Boring’ Dem Debates, But He Will If He Has To
news

Trump Explodes After US Soccer Star Says She Won’t Go To ‘F*cking’ White House

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA
By
June 26, 2019 11:36 am

President Donald Trump blew up on Wednesday after Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s soccer team, said she’s “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the women’s World Cup.

The feud between the President and the soccer player began when Trump told the Hill on Monday that he didn’t think Rapinoe’s silent protest during the national anthem was appropriate.

When an Eight by Eight reporter asked Rapinoe the next day if she was excited about going to the White House, she snorted.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not gonna be invited.”

The soccer star, who is openly gay, is an outspoken advocate for social justice. She has described herself as a “walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration.”

Apparently stung by Rapinoe’s rejection, Trump tweeted Wednesday that “other than the NBA,” sports teams “love” coming to the White House (multiple non-NBA athletes have refused to accept Trump’s White House invitation).

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump raged. “Finish the job!”

In an attempt to prove Rapinoe wrong, Trump said he was “now inviting the TEAM, win or lose” while ranting about her “disrespect” toward the flag and country.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: