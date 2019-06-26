Trump Explodes After US Soccer Star Says She Won’t Go To ‘F*cking’ White House

President Donald Trump blew up on Wednesday after Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s soccer team, said she’s “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the women’s World Cup.

The feud between the President and the soccer player began when Trump told the Hill on Monday that he didn’t think Rapinoe’s silent protest during the national anthem was appropriate.

When an Eight by Eight reporter asked Rapinoe the next day if she was excited about going to the White House, she snorted.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not gonna be invited.”

The soccer star, who is openly gay, is an outspoken advocate for social justice. She has described herself as a “walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration.”

Apparently stung by Rapinoe’s rejection, Trump tweeted Wednesday that “other than the NBA,” sports teams “love” coming to the White House (multiple non-NBA athletes have refused to accept Trump’s White House invitation).

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump raged. “Finish the job!”

In an attempt to prove Rapinoe wrong, Trump said he was “now inviting the TEAM, win or lose” while ranting about her “disrespect” toward the flag and country.