Latest
38 mins ago
Report: Portion Of Military Aid At Heart Of Impeachment Still Hasn’t Gotten To Ukraine
48 mins ago
Due To Lingering Grudge, Trump Threatens To Boycott Debates
2 hours ago
Nadler Unexpectedly Delays Late-Night Impeachment Articles Vote

McConnell: Senate Position On Impeachment Will Be Identical To WH

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCo... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference following a weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol on December 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. McConnell answered a range of questions related primarily to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, and continued funding of the federal government. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 13, 2019 9:02 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) openly admitted on Fox News Thursday evening that he has no intention of giving impeachment a fair shake in the Senate.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, McConnell said Senate Republicans’ position on impeachment would be no different than the White House’s position and said he’s been coordinating with White House lawyers on the issue.

“There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can,” he said of impeachment. “We will be working through this process … in total coordination with the White House counsel.”

He then admitted there was “no chance the President’s gonna be removed from office” and openly threatened his own party against voting in favor of impeachment.

“My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment,” he said. “If you know you have the votes, you’ve listened to the arguments on both sides, and you believe the case is so slim, so weak that you have the votes to end it, that might be what the president’s lawyers would prefer, and you can certainly make a case for making it shorter rather than longer since it’s such a weak case.”

McConnell’s open admission of allegiance to the White House on the process firms up the new Republican effort to rush through impeachment in the House, under the belief that Trump will get a fair trial in the Senate.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: