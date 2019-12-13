McConnell: Senate Position On Impeachment Will Be Identical To WH

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) openly admitted on Fox News Thursday evening that he has no intention of giving impeachment a fair shake in the Senate.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, McConnell said Senate Republicans’ position on impeachment would be no different than the White House’s position and said he’s been coordinating with White House lawyers on the issue.

“There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can,” he said of impeachment. “We will be working through this process … in total coordination with the White House counsel.”

He then admitted there was “no chance the President’s gonna be removed from office” and openly threatened his own party against voting in favor of impeachment.

“My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment,” he said. “If you know you have the votes, you’ve listened to the arguments on both sides, and you believe the case is so slim, so weak that you have the votes to end it, that might be what the president’s lawyers would prefer, and you can certainly make a case for making it shorter rather than longer since it’s such a weak case.”

Mitch McConnell: Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this pic.twitter.com/baFaTKWvUl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2019

McConnell’s open admission of allegiance to the White House on the process firms up the new Republican effort to rush through impeachment in the House, under the belief that Trump will get a fair trial in the Senate.