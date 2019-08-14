Liz Cheney Once Again Calls For King To Resign After His Comments On Rape, Incest

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 Republican in the House, called on Rep. Steve King (R-IA) to resign on Wednesday over his “appalling and bizarre” comments.

“As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go,” Cheney tweeted. “The people of Iowa’s 4th congressional district deserve better.”

King, infamous for his racist comments, made a series of controversial remarks yet again in an attempt to defend anti-abortion laws that don’t provide exemptions for rape or incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” he asked during a speaking event in Iowa. “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

This isn’t the first time Cheney’s called for King’s resignation: The GOP leader said King “should find another line of work” in January after he gave a New York Times interview questioning why the term “white supremacist” is bad.