Abortion

King Wonders Aloud If There’d Be Any Population Left Without Rape, Incest

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
August 14, 2019 1:21 pm
In an attempt to defend his stance that there be no exemptions for rape or incest in abortion bans, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) on Wednesday mulled whether there’d be any population left without people born from such violence.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” he said at a speaking event in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother,” he added.

King’s rich history of making controversial comments already got him kicked off his committee assignments in the House. He has also already drawn a Democratic challenger, J.D. Scholten, who nearly toppled him in 2018.

The newest comments have prompted some 2020 Democratic hopefuls, who have been campaigning in Iowa over the last week, to call for King’s resignation.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ):

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

