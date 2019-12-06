Limbaugh: House Dems Show ‘Pure, Raw Hatred’ With Impeachment

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is convinced that House Democrats’ hatred of President Trump is primarily fueling the impeachment inquiry.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, Limbaugh said that Democrats have “sacrificed every bit of concern for the American people” in the midst of the impeachment inquiry.

Appearing to piggyback off of Trump and his allies’ argument that Democrats are attempting to impeach the President over “NOTHING,” Limbaugh accused Democrats of being primarily motivated by their hatred of the President.

“Democrats are wandering aimlessly and being propelled by one thing, you guys. You’re watching it. You watched it with the three so-called expert witnesses,” Limbaugh said. “We are watching pure, raw, hatred. They hate the man and they hate the people who elected him. They hate him because he beat them.”

Like Trump ally Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who accused House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) of pursuing “impeachment without any evidence,” Limbaugh also accused Democrats of having “not a shred of evidence for any allegation they have made for three-and-a-half, going on four years” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “almost sickeningly absorbed with destroying” Trump.

Limbaugh’s comments come a day after Pelosi grew heated when a Sinclair reporter asked if she hates Trump, which she replied: “I don’t hate anybody.” Later Thursday, Pelosi jabbed the reporter and called the word “hate” “really disgusting.”

Last October, Limbaugh took aim at Fox News for featuring “Never Trumpers” in its coverage on Trump’s infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

