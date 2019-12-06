Latest
47 mins ago
Graham Pours Cold Water On Trump, House GOP Push To Subpoena Schiff
2 hours ago
NYT: Trump Officials Dispute Details Of Giuliani Call Logs With WH Aides
15 hours ago
House Ethics Committee Warns Duncan Hunter Against Voting After Guilty Plea

Pelosi Jabs Sinclair Over ‘Hate’ Question: ‘Is That A News Source?’

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi spoke about her legislative pl... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi spoke about her legislative plans through the new year and the lack of progress she feels the Senate is making on passing legislation the House has already passed. She then took questions. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 6, 2019 8:08 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) softly jabbed a reporter and the Sinclair Broadcasting Group on Thursday evening after a Sinclair reporter’s question about Pelosi hating President Trump got her heated earlier in the day.

During a CNN Town Hall, Jake Tapper asked Pelosi about the exchange — in which Sinclair journalist James Rosen riled Pelosi when he asked if her motivation for impeachment was centered on a hatred for Trump — and Pelosi responded by questioning whether Rosen was a “reporter.”

“Was that a reporter? Is that what reporters do?” she asked Tapper, which received laughs from the audience.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Tapper said, “it was a reporter from Sinclair News.”

“Ya, Sinclair is that a news source?” Pelosi asked, before calling the word “hate” “really disgusting.”

“I’d rather like to think that America is a country that is full of love, whatever we think about what somebody else might believe that might be different from us, that that isn’t a reason to dislike somebody. It’s a reason to disagree with somebody,” she said.

While Sinclair did not return TPM’s requests for comment, a spokesperson for the broadcasting group told CNN that Rosen meant “no disrespect” by the question.

“We have reviewed the incident and based on the video, this was clearly not meant to be an inflammatory question and, further, this gave Speaker Pelosi the opportunity to clarify her own views, something that only strengthens positive dialogue,” Sinclair spokesperson Ronn Torossian told CNN. “Again, both Sinclair and James Rosen respect Speaker Pelosi and hope we can continue the dialogue.”

Rosen responded to TPM’s request for comment by pointing to the statement Torossian gave to CNN.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: