Even Rush Limbaugh Is Now Ripping Into Fox News

Rush Limbaugh is following in President Trump’s footsteps in attacking Fox News.

During an episode of his namesake radio show Wednesday, conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh took aim at Fox News — where he’s been a regular guest — for featuring “Never Trumpers” in its coverage on Trump’s infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We’ve even got Never Trumpers now all over Fox News,” Limbaugh said, before mocking unspecified anti-Trump guests who have been featured on the network. “’Well, this phone call is very hard to defend. I wouldn’t want to have to defend this phone call. If I were the Republicans, I wouldn’t want…’ There’s nothing hard to defend about the phone call! You just don’t want to defend it!”

Limbaugh then said that Fox News should change its name to the “Fox Never Trumper Network” because “they’re bringing in Democrats like [former chair of the Democratic National Committee] Donna Brazile.”

Trump has been increasingly hostile toward Fox News, musing that the network is “different, there’s no question about it.”

Limbaugh also argued that “Never Trumpers” fail to recognize that “conservatism’s under assault” and that they’d “rather be friends with these nincompoops on the left than have to defend [their] own side.”

“But if Trump is hard to defend, what about conservatism, you Never Trumpers? Can you defend that?” Limbaugh said. “Do you not understand that conservatism’s under assault? You may not be because you’re renouncing conservatism to sidle up with these guys that you don’t want to be criticized by.”

Limbaugh concluded that “Never Trumpers can’t even defend their own beliefs because Trump happens to hold them.”

“So they can’t defend basic conservatism because Trump is implementing it,” Limbaugh said. “They so despise Trump for whatever inane reasons that they can’t even defend what they always have believed.”

Listen to Limbaugh rip into Fox beginning at the 1:00 mark: