Collins Accuses Nadler Of Pursuing ‘Impeachment Without Any Evidence’

By
|
December 2, 2019 3:28 p.m.
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) criticized House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) for his handling of the committee’s upcoming impeachment hearings in a letter sent Monday afternoon.

Collins first took aim at Nadler for not providing a witness list and not having the impeachment report from House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA). The Georgia Republican also reiterated his issue with the four academic experts, who have yet to be identified, that are set to appear as witnesses during the House Judiciary’s first impeachment hearing set for Wednesday.

“We do not know of any hearings other than one of academics and possibly a presentation by Chairman Schiff’s committee,” Collins wrote.

Collins then proceeded to go after the committee for weighing “impeachment without any evidence.”

“For the first time in history, this Committee will weigh impeachment without any evidence for us to review,” Collins wrote. “Any discussion with the yet-to-be identified witnesses will, therefore be in the abstract.”

Collins also pointed out how White House counsel Pat Cipollone declined to participate in Wednesday’s hearing in a letter sent to Nadler on Sunday.

Collins’ Monday letter comes just a day after he vowed to make Schiff testify in the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

On Saturday, Collins urged Nadler for the committee to add more witnesses to its first impeachment hearing.

Read Collins’ letter below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
