WH Blocks Testimony Of Two Witnesses, But It’s Letting Lewandowski Talk

The White House blocked two former staffers’ testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, but it’s allowing former 2016 Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to speak, according to the New York Times and the Associated Press.

While the White House didn’t fully block Lewandowski’s testimony — which will reportedly center on special counsel Robert Mueller’s obstruction of justice findings — the Trump-devotee is not expected to elaborate beyond what he already told Mueller’s team last year. Lewandowski was directed by the White House to not answer questions about any incidents that occurred after Trump was elected president, according to CNN.

The two aides the White House barred from testifying are Rick Dearborn and Rob Porter, both of whom were subpoenaed by the committee earlier this summer.

Tuesday’s hearing is the official kick-off of what the committee is labeling an impeachment investigation. Last week, the committee voted along party lines in support of a protocol to follow for carrying out its impeachment inquiry. The plan is to make a determination on whether it will recommend the House take an impeachment vote by the end of the year.