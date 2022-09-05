Legal Experts Slam Judge’s Approval Of Trump’s Special Master Request

Legal experts were left reeling on Monday after a judge approved ex-President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago as Trump insists the materials are covered by executive privilege (actual sitting President Joe Biden has not claimed executive privilege over them).
Legal commentators, including national security lawyers and ex-Justice Department attorneys, put Trump appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on blast, saying that the move stymies the government’s investigation in a major boon to the ex-president: