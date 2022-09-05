Latest
12 mins ago
Legal Experts Slam Judge’s Approval Of Trump’s Special Master Request
3 hours ago
Trump Rally Speaker Laments Plight Of Alleged Neo-Nazi Convicted Over J6 Role
2 days ago
A Cover Up? Or Just Astounding Negligence? Experts Are Divided On What To Make of Those Missing Texts

Judge Approves Trump’s Request For ‘Special Master’ To Sort Through Seized MAL Docs

US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB... US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 5, 2022 1:16 p.m.

A federal judge on Monday granted ex-President Donald Trump’s request for a third-party special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort that Trump has claimed are shielded by attorney-client and executive privilege.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, stated that an independent special master would be appointed to “manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”

Cannon asserted in her order that “the country is served best by an orderly process that promotes the interest and perception of fairness.”

“As a function of Plaintiff’s former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the subject seizure is in a league of its own,” the judge wrote. “A future indictment, based to any degree on property that ought to be returned, would result in reputational harm of a decidedly different order of magnitude.”

Cannon also blocked the Justice Department from continuing its review of the documents in its criminal investigation “pending resolution of the special master’s review process as determined by this Court.”

However, the judge ruled that the government would still be allowed to sort through the materials “for purposes of intelligence classification and national security assessments.”

Cannon’s order came several days after she unsealed a detailed list of the materials the FBI had seized during the raid last month, which included classified documents.

Read the document below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: