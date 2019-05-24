‘The Kraken Has Been Unleashed’: Trump Loyalists Ecstatic Over His Barr Order

“It’s reaping time.”

That was the message from a bevy of Trump loyalists upon the news that the President had given Attorney General Bill Barr carte blanche to look at otherwise classified Russia-probe-related materials and decide what to declassify and show the public.

Of course, anything released by Barr will likely be viewed with suspicion: By selectively declassifying certain information, as he did with his summary of special counsel Mueller’s report, Barr could easily skew perceptions of the Russia probe in Trump’s favor.

For allies of the President, though, that potential hardly seems to matter. From Diamond to Silk, Trump loyalists buzzed in reaction to Trump’s order.

Case in point: Sebastian Gorka, who spent a few months in the Trump White House and has since worked as a talking head, was ecstatic at the news.

“I knew this day would come, but I didn’t expect it so soon,” Gorka intoned, seeming as usual to mimic Don LaFontaine.

“The Kraken has been unleashed,” he added. “We will find out who began the biggest political scandal in American history and where the responsibility lies.”

This Seb Gorka video is not a parody. Really.

Seriously. pic.twitter.com/oFn2vi06l7 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 24, 2019

Dan Bongino, former NRATV host, used the same line.

It’s GO TIME! The declassification order is given, and the Kraken is about to be released.

Do not miss my show for the details. Available free here on iTunes 👉🏻 https://t.co/jFilTH12SQ Or here on my website 👇🏻https://t.co/M5GcBj16Uw — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 24, 2019

One-time Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, appearing on Fox Business Network, speculated that Barr would release documents implicating former Vice President Joe Biden, who he said had “gotten a pass on this.”

Lewandowsi added: “In March or April of next year, James Comey, Andy McCabe, Strzok and Page will be on trial for the crimes they committed against the Fourth Amendment and against this President, and we can’t wait.”

Lewandowski speculates that Trump's declassification order will affect Biden: "The person who has gotten a pass on this so far is Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/Z7HLZJpkUT — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 24, 2019

Pro-Trump commentators Diamond and Silk posted an article to their website on the declassification order and commented: “It’s reaping time.”

No more turning the other cheek. Enough is Enough is Enough. We told y'all that you may not pay what you owe but you will reap what you sow…….. It's reaping time. #Uncoveredhttps://t.co/bXuX5T4def — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 24, 2019

Sara Carter, who Sean Hannity insists on calling an investigative journalist, predicted the documents would be “exculpatory” for Carter Page and George Papadopoulos — the latter of whom pleaded guilty to lying to investigators — and would revive the months-old “unmasking” pseudo-scandal.

This is going to change everything. Tonight discussing this with @dbongino on @seanhannity show. | for more check: https://t.co/SaSXnvrrgY pic.twitter.com/23pVXbvLDI — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 24, 2019

Conservative pundit Todd Starnes led a blog post on the declassification ominously: “There is great fear and trembling within the Deep State swamp tonight.” He titled the post “JUDGMENT DAY: Trump Gives Okay To Declassify Russia Probe Documents.”

“The coup-plotters will be upset,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton predicted on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, adding later: “Biggest corruption scandal of all time, we need transparency now.”

And who can forget, the President’s son.