The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held the confirmation hearing for Eric Ueland, President Donald Trump’s last-minute pick to lead the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and a handful of other nominees on Thursday morning.

Ueland — the top deputy for Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought — is being considered for a 15-year appointment leading the legislative branch watchdog agency that has relentlessly called out the Trump administration over its illegal impoundments. TPM has closely covered these attempts to defy the legislative branch’s authority.

Several Democrats on the committee expressed concern over Ueland’s rushed and partisan nomination, as well as his ability to run what is supposed to be a nonpartisan agency that regularly scrutinizes the agency Ueland currently works for.

A handful of GOP senators who are not on the committee have also been publicly questioning if Ueland is the right guy to lead the independent watchdog agency. Republicans did not raise those concerns in the rushed hearing.

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