The outgoing Republican governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, made a modest suggestion Wednesday during an interview with Politico. In the wake of his party’s massive defeat in the midterm elections, Stitt said, President Donald Trump should work with Democrats to pass bipartisan immigration reform.

“It’s not that complicated,” Stitt explained. “But the problem is that in Washington, D.C. each side thinks they’re winning on it. That’s why you saw this huge swing in the midterms.”

For the wider MAGA movement, Stitt’s vague, milquetoast proposal was heresy.

“If the Republican Party votes for amnesty in the next two years it should just abolish itself and shut down,” Blake Neff, co-host of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” seethed on X.

T.W. Shannon, recently elected as the next Republican Lt. Gov. of Oklahoma, wrote on X that Stitt “does not speak for the vast majority of Oklahomans on this issue,” adding that “immigration reform” was just a euphemism for amnesty — that is, offering some undocumented immigrants a path to legal status or citizenship. It is still “absolutely” necessary “to deport every illegal immigrant,” Shannon wrote.

Vice President JD Vance chimed in too, calling Stitt’s proposal “an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws” that would be “morally and electorally disastrous.”

The American right has been surveying the wreckage of its resounding defeat to determine how a largely expected blue wave became a crushing blue tsunami. Was it the Iran war? Affordability? Corruption? Israel? The Epstein files? Different conservative factions are fighting over the answer and, in turn, the future of the Republican Party. That fight has, at times, descended into name-calling, finger-pointing and the occasional live-streamed crash-out. But for all the rancor and discord, most factions are united in rejecting one particular emerging post-mortem analysis: that the party’s cruel project to deport millions of people played a role in turning away voters from the GOP.

Like Stitt, any conservative pundit or lawmaker who has dared suggest the party moderate on immigration has been met with harsh rebukes from their MAGA peers in recent days. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) narrowly won re-election in her South Florida district, which is over 75% Hispanic, after breaking with Trump and the GOP on immigration during her campaign. When she then announced new bipartisan support for The Dignity Act, which would grant legal status, but not citizenship, to certain undocumented immigrants, MAGA pundits and lawmakers reacted with hysterics.

“Goodbye, GOP,” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham wrote on X. “See you later, United States.”

Jace Yarbough, a Texas Republican with self-described “Nazi-ish” politics who recently won a seat in Congress, wrote: “Honestly we shouldn’t accept their framing and begin debating ‘amnesty.’ That’s not even remotely an option. It’s mass deportations only. Hold firm.”

When Trump himself was asked about Salazar’s Dignity Act during a press conference on Friday, he gave a garbled, inscrutable answer in which he acknowledged the existence of “hardworking” immigrants — a statement some MAGA figures interpreted as a signal he might moderate his stance on mass deportations. Earlier this month, during an interview with “60 Minutes,” Trump also said his approach to immigration might have been “too tough” and that it “hurt” the GOP during the mid-terms. Yet the very day of the “60 Minutes” interview, the president announced the promotion of Stephen Miller — the architect of his mass deportation machine — to chief of staff.

Polling Shows Immigration Enforcement Drove Some GOP Defections

MAGA figures have attempted to make a case for not abandoning mass deportations by pointing to a NBC exit poll showing Republicans edging out Democrats among voters who listed immigration enforcement as “crucial” to their vote. But that group, as Greg Sargent notes at the New Republic, represents only “the shriveled minority who accord extraordinary, overwhelming importance to the issue—the hard MAGA core.”

Other exit polls have shown that 58% of voters think immigration enforcement under Trump has “gone too far.” A similar share of voters believe immigrants “help the country” as opposed to hurting it. Pollster G. Elliott Morris, in an article titled “ICE may have cost Republicans more votes than inflation did in 2026,” zeroed in on the behavior of voters who chose Trump in 2024 but abandoned the GOP in the midterms. “Immigration and immigration enforcement were the top reason among young Trump defectors (at 47%),” he wrote, “and the second most common among Latino Trump defectors.”

While MAGA figures like Vance have been diligent in arguing Republicans lost the midterms largely because of the economy, not immigration, this analysis elides the ways in which the two issues are intertwined. Surveys of Latino business owners in different cities have shown them reporting ICE raids and deportations directly harming their businesses. Against that backdrop, a post-election UnidosUS poll found that 17 percent of Latinos who voted for Trump in 2024 voted for Democratic House candidates on Nov. 3.

Finally, there’s some remarkable data out of Kansas, a state that hadn’t voted for a Democratic U.S. senator since 1932. Three counties that voted for Trump in 2024 by large margins — Finney, Ford, and Seward — saw giant swings between 38 and 53 points in favor of Democrat Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton. What these counties have in common are a series of sweeping, dramatic ICE raids in September that targeted large immigrant communities who work in the area’s livestock and meatpacking industries.

Deportations Aren’t the Problem, It’s the Optics!

Even when MAGA figures have conceded that they lost some voters on immigration, they argue that it wasn’t the mass deportations themselves, but the disturbing optics of mass deportations that drove those people away from the party.

“Now, there’s a lot of, I think, questions being asked about, did we pursue our immigration agenda in the right way?” Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for Turning Point USA, the massive MAGA youth organization, said in an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show.” “The critics will say it was too ‘shock and awe,’ it was too in your face, it was too much like public raids on the streets, and we should have focused more on businesses. My answer to that is: yes to all of the above.”

Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at the right-wing Claremont Institute whose white nationalist views torpedoed his nomination by Trump to a position in the State Department, expressed a similar view. Speaking on an episode of BlazeTV’s “Rufo & Lomez” podcast, Carl told host Jonathan Keeperman that it would be “great” to deport 100 million people from America. He argued that to soften the ugly reality of mass deportations, the Trump administration should embrace “less dramatic” tactics like worksite enforcement in hopes of causing more people to self-deport.

Keeperman, the podcast’s host who has own history of promoting white nationalist ideas, said he was “disappointed” in voters who defected from the Republican Party over immigration, chiding them for not being able to stomach the harsh tactics needed for mass deportations. “You should not care what gets it done,” he said.

While Keeperman insisted that people want immigrants deported, he acknowledged it’s “not something they want to see in the news everyday.” His solution to this dilemma? Don’t advertise the raids and deportations in as dramatic a fashion as the Department of Homeland Security has these last two years.

“It’s incumbent on the people who care about this and want to continue to pursue this program of deportations and to limit immigration is to just keep it out of the news,” he said. “Now, where this gets difficult is that means you’re in this weird kind of limbo where you want to signal to your base that you’re doing something about this issue they really care about. On the other hand, you don’t want to make it so loud that it triggers the sensibilities of the average voter so that they they feel weird about it, they feel uncomfortable with it, and this is a tightrope that I think the administration is going to have to learn to walk a little better.”

This focus on the optics of Trump’s immigration agenda masks the degree to which the Republican Party has become ideologically devoted to ethnonationalism — to creating a whiter, more Christian America. “Human Events” host Jack Posobiec, an influencer with a massive following and close ties to the Trump administration, ripped that mask off when he asserted that undocumented abuelas still needed to be expelled from America en masse during an appearance on the Daily Wire’s “Wired In” podcast.

Posobiec appeared on the show alongside Tim Carney, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. When Carney suggested that the midterm results could reflect a need for ICE to re-focus on deporting criminals instead of “the abuela who’s been here for 20 years” who’s “never committed a crime and runs the bingo night at St. Patrick’s,” Posobiec was furious. “I toss the abuelas absolutely,” he shot back. “In fact, my church was a St. Patrick’s that’s been completely taken over by illegal aliens, and it’s one of the things that’s most radicalizing to me politically.”

“We’ll have the abuela debate later,” Carney said as the show ended in an apparent attempt to turn down the temperature of the discussion.

“There’s going to be no debate,” Posobiec replied sternly. “They got to go.”

Great Replacement Theory Rears Its Head

Other right-wing pundits indulged in a certain doomerism that blamed Republicans’ midterm losses on the Great Replacement theory. This white-nationalist worldview renders the very existence of a diverse, multicultural society as either a left-wing, Democratic or Jewish conspiracy (or all of the above) to take power by “replacing” white people with non-white immigrants.

“There’s no question that the scale of the Democrats’ victory was greatly assisted by foreign migration,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh asserted without any evidence. “Additionally, foreigners now dominate major cities in this country, and they’re both desperate for handouts and furious about immigration enforcement. Put it all together, and we’re on the fast track to become Canada by 2030 with even more Third World demographics, along with a Democrat president and a Democrat supermajority in Congress.”

On One America News Network, host Chanel Rion argued that “foreigners showed up and voted according to their Third World instincts.” And on BlazeTV, conservative influencer Nick Freitas argued that “we mass-imported a population from cultures that were not just different from the United States, but in some cases diametrically opposed.”

Nick Fuentes, the massively influential leader of the “America First” movement, went straight-up fascist in his analysis of what went wrong. He took partial credit for Republicans’ disastrous election results earlier this month while refusing to entertain the possibility that some voters were turned off by Trump’s mass deportations; if anything, Fuentes said, the GOP lost because the president wasn’t ethnically cleansing America fast enough.

“No, deportations did not cost us the midterms, not even close,” Fuentes said during a Nov. 10 livestream on Rumble. “The war, inflation, affordability, that cost us the midterms 100 percent. If anything, the only thing that brought Republicans out to vote at all was because we had a secure border and because we had some deportations.” He added that the administration fell short of its promise to deport one million people a year and suggested that Trump’s and the wider MAGA movement’s bigotry isn’t genuine enough.

“He’s just another Republican,” Fuentes said of the president, “and I mean that in the most insulting, pejorative way possible. He’s another Republican, and what do Republicans do? They fan the flames of nativism, xenophobia. They fan the flames of resentment and anger, and they ride the populist fervor from the hill people to power, so they can help Wall Street, they can help the donors, they can help the elites of the country.”

Fuentes, who was once a fervent Trump supporter and booster, refused to endorse the president in 2024 over his support for Israel and later abandoned him altogether after the war in Iran. His supporters, often called “groypers,” have taken over college Republican groups and low-level staffer positions on Capitol Hill. Over the past year he’s encouraged them to vote for Democrats to accelerate the current party leadership’s demise so that his own movement can take over. The groyper leader is making a bet that the only future for the GOP at this point is a full embrace of “America First” — that, polls be damned, a full-throated embrace of white nationalism will allow conservatives to hold onto the presidency in 2028.

“We actually need a concerted effort from donors, from millionaires and billionaires. We need a concerted effort from young white men because we have the most to lose…,” he said. “We need everybody that doesn’t want the left to destroy us with socialism and total white genocide and everything like that. We really need everybody to make a big push in the next two years to take over this party.”

Correction: This article originally misidentified the Democratic senator-elect from Kansas. TPM regrets the error.