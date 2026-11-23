President Donald Trump does not seem to be taking the GOP’s losses in the midterm elections well and he has turned to one of his favorite coping mechanisms — a conspiracy theory.

Unlike in 2020, when Trump suggested the number of votes were faked, this time around, the president is pointing at a different set of figures that he claims falsely influenced the race: oil prices.

“Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections?” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform on Sunday afternoon, adding, “I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax!”

Oil prices, which have spiked precipitously since Trump began the Iran War in February, are one of multiple White House policies that have contributed to higher cost of living and fuel. That cash crunch has been widely cited as a key factor in Trump’s plummeting approval and the wave of Republican defeats this month.

But Trump isn’t acknowledging any mistakes of his own that led to the phenomenon. Instead, he has repeatedly claimed there was a nefarious plot to influence the election results. Two minutes before firing off the missive declaring the vote was a “Giant Hoax,” Trump posted a longer message accusing Democrats of working with Iran.

“Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level,” he wrote. “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange.’”

Trump presented no evidence for any of these blockbuster accusations other than the dip in oil prices. There are several facts that poke holes in his wild claims.

Oil prices have climbed precipitously since the start of the war in February after Iran responded to being attacked by restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital waterway for oil tankers. While the price of oil has indeed gone down recently, it has yet to reach pre-war levels. The dip also began on Oct. 30, days before the Nov. 3 election. Analysts have cited multiple reasons for the recent drop in oil prices including increased supply from other countries and wider stock market declines.

Of course, oil prices also aren’t the only factor in Trump’s low approval and the associated GOP losses. Among other things, the president’s mass deportation push and the masked ICE agents taking people off the streets have also proved extremely unpopular.

Yet Trump is never one for introspection, admitting his own failings, or acknowledging inconvenient facts. Along with his Truth Social posts, he trotted out the idea at a White House news conference on Nov. 20.

“Crude oil prices have plummeted right since the end of the election. I wonder how that happened?” Trump asked.

Trump added to his oil paranoia by returning to the subject of his most infamous and virulent conspiracy theories: his 2020 presidential election loss.

“It was a very big drop. Too bad we didn’t have that in front of the election, but that’s the way it goes,” Trump said of oil prices, adding, “Do you remember the vaccine? The day after the election, they announced the vaccine. Do you remember with COVID?”

Of course, that wasn’t remotely true either. The first COVID vaccine was authorized for emergency use in December 2020, over a month after that year’s election. And the “they” that spent months developing that shot and rolling it out was … Trump’s own administration. Yet none of those facts stopped Trump from spouting out that conspiracy theory behind the podium in the White House briefing room.

“I just know the system is, let’s not call it corrupt, let’s call it very interesting,” he said.

Very interesting indeed!