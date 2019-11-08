Latest
14 mins ago
Trump Follows GOP Allies’ Lead, Turning On Aides With Damning Testimonies
1 hour ago
Trump Pledges To Release Transcript Of An Earlier Call With Ukraine President
2 hours ago
Sessions Hopes He Has Trump’s Support For Senate Run, But Signs Point Otherwise

Ivanka Trump Disagrees With Her Father On Exposing Whistleblower Identity

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, is pictured as she tours ISMALA, a Moroccan institute specialising in aeronautic industries and civil aviation logistics, in the port city of Casablanc... Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, is pictured as she tours ISMALA, a Moroccan institute specialising in aeronautic industries and civil aviation logistics, in the port city of Casablanca on November 8, 2019. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 8, 2019 12:15 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Ivanka Trump isn’t on the same page as her father when it comes to his crusade to unmask the whistleblower.

In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a three-day visit to Morocco, the senior Trump adviser and first daughter said that unlike her father, she finds the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry “not particularly relevant.”

While the President has urged the still-anonymous whistleblower to “come forward,” his daughter argued that the whistleblower’s motives were more important. The AP reported that she declined to comment on any potential motives.

“The whistleblower shouldn’t be a substantive part of the conversation,” Ivanka Trump said, adding that she believes that the whistleblower “did not have firsthand information.”

Although she deviated from her father on the relevancy of the whistleblower’s identity, Trump said that she agrees with her father’s view that the impeachment inquiry is about “overturning the results of the 2016 election.”

“Basically since the election this has been the experience that our administration and our family has been having,” Ivanka Trump said, arguing that “it’s really been like this” from when her father entered the presidential race. “Rather than wait, under a year, until the people can decide for themselves based on his record and based on his accomplishments, this new effort has, has commenced.”

When pressed on President Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo, Ivanka Trump dodged the question by mentioning the White House-released memo of the now-infamous call between her father and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was part of an effort to dig up false allegations against POTUS’ political rivals.

“The president put forth a transcript. So everything is in the transcript,” Trump said, while claiming that she hasn’t been reading transcripts of depositions current and former administration officials in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In the past week, President Trump and his allies have not only amplified their calls to expose the whistleblower’s identity, but also to demand that the person testify publicly as well. On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that Republicans plan to request that the House Intelligence Committee call the whistleblower to testify publicly. Earlier this week, Trump urged White House reporters to investigate and release the person’s identity. During a campaign rally in Kentucky Monday evening, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) backed Trump’s whistleblower crusade. Donald Trump Jr. joined the GOP chorus Wednesday by promoting an attempt to name the government official.

On Wednesday, the whistleblower’s lawyers Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid said that they refuse to confirm or deny any alleged names floated by Trump allies and conservative media. Last weekend, Zaid said that his client has offered to answer Republicans’ questions under oath.

Read Ivanka Trump’s interview with the Associated Press here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: