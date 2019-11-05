Latest
1 hour ago
Jim Jordan Might Move To House Intel As Public Phase Of Impeachment Inquiry Ramps Up
1 hour ago
Don Jr. Is Fine With Letting Impeachment Play Out: Process Will ‘Vindicate’ My Father
at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City.
3 hours ago
Hannity Denies State Dept Asked Him To Tone Down Attacks On Yovanovitch

As Trump Applauded Approvingly, Rand Paul Urged Media To ‘Print’ Whistleblower Name

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. The President is visiting Kentucky a day before Election Day to support the reelection efforts of Republican Governor Matt Bevin. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. The president was visiting Kentucky ... LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena on November 4, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. The president was visiting Kentucky the day before Election Day in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 5, 2019 11:51 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) gave President Trump and his latest unprecedented gambit a full-throated endorsement at a campaign rally in Kentucky on Monday evening.

As he excoriated Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, for his business dealings in Ukraine while his father was veep, Paul called Hunter Biden’s actions the “definition of corruption.”

“We know he got it only because of his family connections,” Paul continued, with an approving Trump nodding and clapping behind him. “We also now know the name of the whistleblower. … I say tonight, to the media, ‘do you job and print his name!'”

The whistleblower complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine. The release of the whistleblower complaint helped reveal the pressure campaign orchestrated by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to push the Ukrainian government to drum up bogus allegations against Trump’s political rival.

Trump’s been pushing for weeks that the name of the whistleblower be made public, a war-cry widely condemned by even some of Trump’s most conservative allies, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). 

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: