As Trump Applauded Approvingly, Rand Paul Urged Media To ‘Print’ Whistleblower Name

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) gave President Trump and his latest unprecedented gambit a full-throated endorsement at a campaign rally in Kentucky on Monday evening.

As he excoriated Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, for his business dealings in Ukraine while his father was veep, Paul called Hunter Biden’s actions the “definition of corruption.”

“We know he got it only because of his family connections,” Paul continued, with an approving Trump nodding and clapping behind him. “We also now know the name of the whistleblower. … I say tonight, to the media, ‘do you job and print his name!'”

Rand Paul calls on the media to "do you job" and "print" name of whistleblower pic.twitter.com/fJnfAQ4Yn9 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 5, 2019

The whistleblower complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine. The release of the whistleblower complaint helped reveal the pressure campaign orchestrated by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to push the Ukrainian government to drum up bogus allegations against Trump’s political rival.

Trump’s been pushing for weeks that the name of the whistleblower be made public, a war-cry widely condemned by even some of Trump’s most conservative allies, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).