Whistleblower Has Offered To Answer Republicans’ Questions, Says Lawyer

November 3, 2019 1:08 p.m.
The whistleblower whose complaint kicked off the House impeachment inquiry offered to answer Republicans’ questions under oath on Saturday night, according to the whistleblower’s attorney.

“Our legal team offered GOP direct opportunity to ask written questions of #whistleblower,” lawyer Mark Zaid wrote in a Twitter thread on Sunday morning (CBS’ Margaret Brennan reported the offer was submitted the night before).

Zaid went on to slam President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans, who have “sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family.”

The lawyer said the whistleblower’s legal team has offered the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate Intelligence committees to have the whistleblower answer their questions “in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury.”

“Being a whistleblower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective,” Zaid wrote. “That is not our role.”

Therefore, the lawyer said, the whistleblower has offered ranking House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes (R-CA) an opportunity to ask the whistleblower questions on the Republicans’ behalf.

Read Zaid’s statement below:

Cristina Cabrera
