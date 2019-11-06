Whistleblower’s Lawyers Won’t Confirm Or Deny Any Names Floated By Trump Supporters

Latest
November 6, 2019 11:23 a.m.
The lawyers for the whistleblower, whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, called out the President and his supporters in a statement on Wednesday, making it clear they wouldn’t confirm or deny any names floated by Trump allies and conservative media.

“Identifying any suspected name for the whistleblower will place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm,” lawyers Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid said in a statement. “We will not confirm or deny any name that is published or promoted by supporters of the President. Disclosure of any name undermines the integrity of the whistleblower system and will deter any future whistleblowers.”

Zaid and Bakaj accused Trump of trying to “deflect from the substance” of the complaint by repeatedly pushing for the whistleblower to be named.

“It will not relieve the President of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true,” they said.

It’s unclear why Republicans are still gunning to out the person who initially raised allegations of Trump’s pressure campaign. Every important allegation outlined in the complaint has been corroborated by multiple other witnesses who have testified before the House impeachment committees.

