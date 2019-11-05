Latest
5 mins ago
READ: Former US Special Envoy To Ukraine Kurt Volker’s Impeachment Testimony
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 12 - New Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is talking to media prior an EU Energy Council, on July 12, 2018, in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
20 mins ago
Updated Sondland Testimony Provides New Details On Ukraine Quid Pro Quo
56 mins ago
House Requests Deposition From Mick Mulvaney

Impeachment Probe Releases Key Transcripts Of Interviews With EU Ambassador, Former Ukraine Envoy

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. C... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 17, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondland testified in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 5, 2019 1:49 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House impeachment inquiry has released transcripts of its closed door interviews with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine. Text message conversations turned over by Sondland to the committee and other witnesses’ testimony has placed Sondland and Gordon at the center of President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to dig up political dirt on his opponents.

The documents also include new testimony Sondland gave on Nov. 4 as well as the full record of text messages that Volker turned over to the committee.

Read Sondland’s transcript here.

Read Volker’s transcript here, or below, and read our coverage here.

Read the text messages Volker turned over to the committee here.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: