Impeachment Probe Releases Key Transcripts Of Interviews With EU Ambassador, Former Ukraine Envoy

The House impeachment inquiry has released transcripts of its closed door interviews with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine. Text message conversations turned over by Sondland to the committee and other witnesses’ testimony has placed Sondland and Gordon at the center of President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to dig up political dirt on his opponents.

The documents also include new testimony Sondland gave on Nov. 4 as well as the full record of text messages that Volker turned over to the committee.

