READ: Former US Special Envoy To Ukraine Kurt Volker’s Impeachment Testimony

Former Special Envoy for the Ukraine crisis Kurt Volker outlined in detail for impeachment investigators how Rudy Giuliani pressured the Ukrainian government to help President Trump politically, his newly released testimony shows.

The House released the 360-page document containing Volker’s testimony on Tuesday.

Volker was a key figure in the back-channel between Washington and Kyiv as Giuliani pressured Ukraine to manufacture political dirt useful for Trump’s reelection prospects.

He told congressional investigators that Trump referenced Giuliani in a May 2019 meeting as the source of information that Ukraine “tried to take me down” in the 2016 election.

Volker added that the information appeared to have come, via Giuliani, from Ukraine’s then-general prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko.

“My opinion of Prosecutor General Lutsenko was that he was acting in a self-serving manner, frankly making things up, in order to appear important to the United States, because he wanted to save his job,” Volker added.

He went on to further debunk theories put forth by Giuliani and spread by The Hill columnist John Solomon, specifically that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor named Viktor Shokin who was supposedly investigating his son, Hunter Biden.

“[Biden] was representing U.S. policy at the time,” Volker said. “It was…a general assumption among the European Union, France, Germany, American diplomats, U.K., that Shokin was not doing his job as a prosecutor general.”

House investigators pressed Volker multiple times on whether Trump had ever asked Ukraine to investigate the gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat.

But each time, Volker demurred, saying he didn’t know. He did tell the House that “Giuliani did” demand investigations that would have helped Trump.

Read the testimony here: