Latest
1 hour ago
Former Rep. Pete Sessions Subpoenaed Over Giuliani Contacts
2 hours ago
The Collected Wisdom Of Peter Navarro’s Fake Stock Market Guru, ‘Ron Vara’
at Old Post Office on July 23, 2014 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
READ: Full Appeals Court Agrees To Rehear Emoluments Decision That Favored Trump

House Will Not Hold Full Vote On Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on October 15, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By
|
October 15, 2019 7:22 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday there will not be a full House vote on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said at a press conference Tuesday evening alongside House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA). “And I’m very pleased with the thoughtfulness of our caucus in terms of being supportive of the path that we are on, in terms of fairness, in terms of seeking the truth, in terms of upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

The White House told House Democrats last week that it would not cooperate with the inquiry unless Pelosi puts the inquiry to a full House vote.

Schiff also gave an update on the impeachment inquiry, noting that additional information surrounding President Trump’s infamous call with the president of Ukraine had come to light:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: