House Will Not Hold Full Vote On Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday there will not be a full House vote on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said at a press conference Tuesday evening alongside House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA). “And I’m very pleased with the thoughtfulness of our caucus in terms of being supportive of the path that we are on, in terms of fairness, in terms of seeking the truth, in terms of upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

The White House told House Democrats last week that it would not cooperate with the inquiry unless Pelosi puts the inquiry to a full House vote.

Schiff also gave an update on the impeachment inquiry, noting that additional information surrounding President Trump’s infamous call with the president of Ukraine had come to light: