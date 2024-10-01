Happy 100th Birthday, Jimmy Carter

PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 1...

PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 100th Birthday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS