Grassley Swipes At Trump For ‘Misuse’ Of Presidential Authority On Tariffs

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 31, 2019 7:52 am

After President Donald Trump announced that he’d raise tariffs on Mexico until the “illegal immigration problem is remedied” Thursday, Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) blasted him for “misuse of presidential tariff authority.”

“Trade policy and border security are separate issues,” he wrote in a statement. “This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent.”

Grassley, though a stalwart Trump ally, occasionally pushes back against the President, as he did last month amid the Department of Homeland Security purges.

Read Grassley’s full statement here via Mediaite.

