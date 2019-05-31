Grassley Swipes At Trump For ‘Misuse’ Of Presidential Authority On Tariffs

After President Donald Trump announced that he’d raise tariffs on Mexico until the “illegal immigration problem is remedied” Thursday, Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) blasted him for “misuse of presidential tariff authority.”

“Trade policy and border security are separate issues,” he wrote in a statement. “This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent.”

Grassley, though a stalwart Trump ally, occasionally pushes back against the President, as he did last month amid the Department of Homeland Security purges.

