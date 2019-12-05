‘This Man Is A Disgrace’: Giuliani Unloads On Fox News Host

Rudy Giuliani doubled down on his threat to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton, who called the President’s personal lawyer an “unethical disaster,” during a Wednesday night interview on Sinclair TV.

Calling into Sinclair TV’s Eric Bolling show “America This Week” Wednesday night, Giuliani reiterated his outrage toward Hilton for urging President Trump to fire him in light of a New York Times report last week that said that Giuliani came close to securing a lucrative deal to represent Ukraine while searching for dirt on the President’s political rivals.

Earlier Wednesday, the Times reported that Giuliani traveled to Budapest and Kyiv this week to meet with former Ukrainian prosecutors attempting to dig up dirt on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden as part of a documentary series for right-wing news channel OANN.

“This man is a disgrace, because he’s a lazy journalist,” Giuliani told Bolling, before also going after the Times’ report. “The claim that I’m making money is false, defamatory, untrue, and he was too damn lazy to check it out. I don’t know what the heck Fox is doing for having that jerk on TV.”

Giuliani railed against Hilton further by accusing him of running “some other kind of liberal something or other.”

The President’s personal lawyer then repeated his threat to sue Hilton for going “over the line,” suggesting that he is considering waging a libel lawsuit against the Fox News host.

“I know Times [v.] Sullivan, I’ve litigated libel cases,” Giuliani said. “Sounds to me that he went over the line, went over the line in being malicious and being reckless. And I’m going to consider a lawsuit against him, because he’s not even man enough to apologize for his laziness.”

When Bolling asked him if he would sue Fox News as well, Giuliani hesitated to say whether he’d also go after the network that he calls “the savior of our First Amendment.”

“I think Fox is the savior of our First Amendment. It would be very hard for me to do something against Fox,” Giuliani said. “Everything he said is untrue and he based it on New York Times.”

Watch Giuliani’s remarks below beginning at the 16:27 mark: