Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Giuliani Is Back In Kyiv Stirring The Pot For Right-Wing Documentary

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani traveled to Budapest and Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian prosecutors pushing dirt on Joe Biden as part of a documentary series for a right-wing news channel, the New York Times reported.

Giuliani reportedly met with former prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko in Budapest on Tuesday, and is holding meetings with another former prosecutor general – Viktor Shokin – and a former deputy prosecutor named Konstantin Kulyk in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The meetings reportedly took place as part of a “documentary series” that One America News, a right-wing news channel, is running. It will feature Giuliani and others recounting debunked theories about supposed Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections and investigations around Hunter Biden’s work on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The series aims at countering the narrative of President Trump attempting to extort Kyiv into announcing politically beneficial investigations, supported by testimony from dozens of witnesses at impeachment hearings conducted by House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Giuliani tweeted about the project on Tuesday.

Working on an important project with @OANN, intended to bring before the American people information Schiff (recently disclosed investor in Franklin Templton) “Star chamber” proceedings have covered up. Stay tuned. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2019

Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat who has hawked a theory that the Ukrainian government intervened in the 2016 election to take down Paul Manafort, was also present at the trip and features in the documentary.

He was accompanied by Andrii Artemenko, a former Ukrainian MP who, in January 2017, delivered a peace plan to resolve the conflict with pro-Russian proxies in the country’s east which ended up on the desk of then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Neither Telizhenko nor Artemenko immediately returned requests for comment.

Two recently indicted associates of Giuliani’s – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – were expected in Kyiv before their arrest upon departure at Washington-Dulles International Airport in October.