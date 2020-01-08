Ginsburg Confirms She’s Starting The Year ‘Cancer Free’

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg confirmed that she is “cancer free” in an interview with CNN this week.

“I’m cancer free,” Ginsburg told CNN on Tuesday. “That’s good.”

At this time last year, the four-time cancer survivor missed several weeks at the Supreme Court while recovering from lung cancer surgery. Ginsburg discovered a cancerous tumor on her pancreas soon after, which she received three-week radiation treatment for in August.

A week after the treatment in August, Ginsburg said during an appearance at the National Book Festival in Washington, DC, that she feels very much “alive” and that her work on the Supreme Court has “kept me going.”

