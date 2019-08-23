Justice Ginsburg Underwent 3-Week Radiation Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer this month, the court said in a press release.

The treatments began on August 5 and were completed Friday. The tumor was first detected in July.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the statement said, adding that, while the 86-year-old justice will continue undergo tests and scans, no further treatment is needed at this time.

“The Justice tolerated treatment well. She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule,” the statement said.

