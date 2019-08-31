Latest
50 mins ago
Pro-Trump Super PAC Paid $900K To Parscale-Owned Digital Data Firm
4 hours ago
Bret Stephens Keeps Scratching His ‘Bedbugs’ Tweet Debacle Sore
5 hours ago
Trump Insists It’s All Good Between Fired Assistant And Daughter She Dissed
news

Justice Ginsburg Says She Feels Very Much Alive After Cancer Treatment

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
August 31, 2019 2:26 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is maintaining her positive outlook.

During an appearance at the National Book Festival in Washington, DC, Saturday, Ginsburg said that her work on the Supreme Court has “kept me going” through four bouts of cancer and that she is “on my way to being very well,” according to the Washington Post.

Ginsburg’s remarks come a week after news surfaced that she had recently been treated for pancreatic cancer.

“This audience can see that I am alive,” Ginsburg said.

When asked why she was not resting for the coming term in October rather than making public appearances, Ginsburg said she “will be prepared when the time comes.”

“I love my job, it’s the best and hardest job I’ve ever had,” Ginsburg said. “It’s kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains.”

According to the Post, Ginsburg’s radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York began Aug. 5, and no additional treatment is planned.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the court’s spokeswoman said. “Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: