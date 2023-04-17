Latest
15 mins ago
Schumer Will Push Vote To Temporarily Replace Feinstein On Judiciary Panel This Week 
4 hours ago
Jordan Asserts He’s Within His Right To Undermine Bragg’s Prosecution of Trump In New Filing
5 hours ago
McCarthy Still Can’t Name His Price To Free Debt Ceiling Hostage
6 hours ago
Trump Faces Wave Of Bad News In Mar-a-Lago Probe

Gillibrand Defends Feinstein Amid Resignation Calls From Some Dems

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate Subway on her way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol September 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. As lawmakers return to Washington this week, ... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate Subway on her way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol September 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. As lawmakers return to Washington this week, Congress has until September 30 to pass to a continuing resolution to fund the government and avert a government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 17, 2023 8:36 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) defended Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) ability to keep serving in the Senate on Sunday amid recent calls from some Democrats for the longtime senator to step down.

“We have had so many senators who have had illnesses, whether it’s Mitch McConnell’s illnesses or senators who have had strokes,” Gillibrand said on CNN’s “State of the Union”. “We’re human. And we believe that a senator should be able to make their own judgments about when they’re retiring and when they’re not. And they all deserve a chance to get better and come back to work. Dianne will get better. She will come back to work.”

Feinstein — who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee — has been absent from Washington since being hospitalized for shingles in March. Since then, the 89-year-old senator has missed nearly 60 votes and without her President Biden’s judicial nominees have been stuck in the process, waiting for the votes to be advanced to the Senate floor.

Feinstein has already announced she will not run for reelection in 2024. But amid her lengthy absence, the first public call for Feinstein to resign came last Wednesday.

“It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) tweeted. “We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

In response to similar calls, Feinstein quickly asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to temporarily replace her in the committee.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee,” she said in a statement Wednesday night. “So I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

But this is somewhat uncharted territory for Schumer. Usually a senator is replaced in a committee if a ​​vacancy is created by a death or a resignation. 

To replace Feinstein’s committee seat, Schumer will have to offer an updated organizing resolution that names a new Democratic senator to the Judiciary Committee. And the Majority Leader will need consent from all 100 senators to make this happen quickly. But Republicans are unlikely to sign off on any committee swap. 

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) already tweeted over the weekend that “Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden’s most radical nominees to the courts.”

With Cotton apparently opposed to unanimous consent, Schumer will instead need to secure 60 votes to pass it — meaning he will need at least 10 Senate Republicans to vote for the swap.

This is not the first time questions around Feinstein’s ability to continue representing California have been raised. The trailblazing senator has faced some questions around her cognitive health recently, leading to multiple Democrats announcing bids for her seat before she even announced she would be retiring.

In January, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign for Feinstein’s seat, weeks before an official announcement from the longtime senator.

Just a day later, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) told lawmakers she is running for Senate in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting. Since then she has officially announced her bid and received an endorsement from Khanna. 

And in late January, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he will also be running for Senate in 2024. Within a matter of days, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she would support Schiff in his bid if Feinstein decided to retire next year. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: