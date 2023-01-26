Schiff Announces Senate Bid For 2024, Joining Already Crowded Field For Feinstein’s Seat

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced on Thursday he will be running for Senate in 2024.

“I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over. It is not. Today’s Republican party is gutting the middle class.Threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop,” Schiff said in a campaign video launching his Senate bid.

“We have to stop them. That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate.The struggle isn’t over. Not for me, not for you, not for our country. Together we can and will win this fight,” he added.

Schiff is the third House Democrat so far to launch a campaign for the California seat held by longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet announced her plans.

Many are expecting Feinstein to step down after completing her term this year.

But earlier this month, before any official announcement from Feinstein, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign. And just a day later, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) told lawmakers she is running for Senate in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting.

Feinstein is a trailblazer who served in the Senate since 1992. But the 89-year-old senator has faced some questions around her cognitive health recently, raising speculations about a possible upcoming retirement.

But on Wednesday Feinstein told Raw Story she has no plans to decide or announce her intentions for 2024 until next year.

“I need a little bit of time, so it’s not this year,” Feinstein told Raw Story.

When asked about if she thinks there will be more people announcing their bids for her seat, Feinstein said, “Oh, I have no idea. But however many there are, that’s fine. I mean, I’m a big girl. I’ve run in a lot of races.”