Latest
1 hour ago
Even After Midterm Losses, House Republicans Show No Inclination To Moderate On Abortion
3 hours ago
Anyone Have Dr. Dre Temporarily Shutting Down MTG’s Twitter On Their 2023 Bingo Card?
19 hours ago
White House Issues First Veto Threat Of New Congress Against Republican IRS Bill 

Porter Announces 2024 Senate Bid, Raising Questions About Feinstein’s Future

COSTA MESA, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks to supporters, volunteers, and staff at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. Por... COSTA MESA, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks to supporters, volunteers, and staff at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. Porter is running for re-election in California's 47th district against Republican challenger Scott Baugh. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 10, 2023 11:49 a.m.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign on Tuesday.

While Porter didn’t call out Democrat Dianne Feinstein by name, her seat is up in 2024.

“California needs a warrior in Washington and that’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024,” Porter said in her announcement video.

“The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. As Californians we’ve proven we won’t just sit by and let these things happen. You always do your part and I will continue to do mine,” she added.

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992 and will be 91-years-old on Election Day 2024, has not announced whether she plans to seek re-election.

Many are expecting Feinstein to step down after completing her term. But Porter’s bid comes before an official announcement from the longtime senator on whether she’ll seek another term.

Last year, Feinstein filed initial paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 but she has not explicitly said she will seek another term.

The 89-year-old, who has fought for gun control, civil rights, and abortion access for half a century, has recently come under questioning for her alleged declining cognitive health, according to the Cut. Last year, she was the subject of reporting in both her hometown newspaper the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Times.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: