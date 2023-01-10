Porter Announces 2024 Senate Bid, Raising Questions About Feinstein’s Future

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign on Tuesday.

While Porter didn’t call out Democrat Dianne Feinstein by name, her seat is up in 2024.

“California needs a warrior in Washington and that’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024,” Porter said in her announcement video.

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.



Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

“The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. As Californians we’ve proven we won’t just sit by and let these things happen. You always do your part and I will continue to do mine,” she added.

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992 and will be 91-years-old on Election Day 2024, has not announced whether she plans to seek re-election.

Many are expecting Feinstein to step down after completing her term. But Porter’s bid comes before an official announcement from the longtime senator on whether she’ll seek another term.

Last year, Feinstein filed initial paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 but she has not explicitly said she will seek another term.

The 89-year-old, who has fought for gun control, civil rights, and abortion access for half a century, has recently come under questioning for her alleged declining cognitive health, according to the Cut. Last year, she was the subject of reporting in both her hometown newspaper the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Times.