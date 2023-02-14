Latest
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 21: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks with reporters after the Senate Republican luncheon in Hart Building on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/)
2 hours ago
RonJohn Backs Scott In His Feud With McConnell Over Social Security Cuts
21 hours ago
State GOP Bill That’ll Make It Easier To Prosecute Voters Lands On DeSantis’s Desk
23 hours ago
Biden Fires Architect Of Capitol After He Is Condemned By House GOP, Everyone Else

Feinstein Announces She Will Not Run For Reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate subway on her way to a procedural vote on the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. C... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate subway on her way to a procedural vote on the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Congress returns to Washington this week after a Thanksgiving break. Pending issues in the lame-duck session are government funding legislation, Respect For Marriage Act, National Defense Authorization Act and the changes to the Electoral Count Act. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 14, 2023 2:10 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced on Tuesday she will not run for reelection in 2024, but will complete her existing term.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein wrote in a Twitter post. “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.”

Her announcement is not all that surprising. The 89-year-old trailblazing senator has faced some questions around her cognitive health recently, raising speculation about a possible upcoming retirement. 

In anticipation, announcements of Senate bids for her seat have been pouring in from California Democrats in the past couple of weeks.

Early last month, before any official announcement from the longtime senator, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign. Just a day later, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) told lawmakers she is running for Senate in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting. Weeks later, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he will also be running for Senate in 2024

And Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has indicated he will consider a bid “over the next few months.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: