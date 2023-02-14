Feinstein Announces She Will Not Run For Reelection in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced on Tuesday she will not run for reelection in 2024, but will complete her existing term.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein wrote in a Twitter post. “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.”

I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 14, 2023

Her announcement is not all that surprising. The 89-year-old trailblazing senator has faced some questions around her cognitive health recently, raising speculation about a possible upcoming retirement.

In anticipation, announcements of Senate bids for her seat have been pouring in from California Democrats in the past couple of weeks.

Early last month, before any official announcement from the longtime senator, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) launched a Senate campaign. Just a day later, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) told lawmakers she is running for Senate in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting. Weeks later, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he will also be running for Senate in 2024.

And Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has indicated he will consider a bid “over the next few months.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.