Gaetz To Yell His Way Through Scandal By Kicking Up Dirt Within GOP Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) plans to burst back onto the scene with guns blazing through a public crusade to take down “RINOs” (“Republicans In Name Only”), along with Democrats, as the feds investigate him for alleged sex trafficking.

According to Politico, Gaetz is teaming up with far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to launch an “America First Tour,” where they’ll rail against “the radical left” and Republicans who they believe aren’t loyal enough to ex-President Donald Trump.

The spectacle will reportedly begin on May 7 in Florida at The Villages, a prominent bastion of conservative retirees (and also the site of the viral video Trump retweeted last year in which one of his supporters was seen shouting “white power!”). It is not yet known what other cities will be included in the tour.

“There are millions of Americans who need to know they still have advocates in Washington D.C., and the America First movement is consistently growing and fighting,” Gaetz told Politico.

The GOP congressman is also working to make a comeback on TV, and may soon reappear on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, Politico reported.

Gaetz’s upcoming tour marks an apparent strategy to bombast his way through the ever-growing scandal around his alleged payments to women and a 17-year-old minor for sex, along with allegations that he paid to have the minor travel across state lines. The congressman has not been criminally charged in the federal probe, which also now reportedly includes an investigation into his ties to Florida’s medical marijuana industry.

Gaetz has denied all the allegations.

The Republican’s renewed push to aggressively defend Trump’s honor against “RINOs” comes even as the ex-president reportedly keeps Gaetz at arm’s length. CNN also reported earlier this month that Trump had rejected Gaetz’s request for a meeting.

Besides insisting that CNN’s report was “completely false” and that Gaetz had never asked him for a pardon, Trump has said little in defense of one of his number one loyalists.