Latest
2 hours ago ago
Indicted Ukrainian Oligarch Issues Statement Distancing Self From Giuliani
4 hours ago ago
BREAKING: Josh Duggar Indicted For Allegedly Receiving And Possessing Child Porn
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. (Photo by Brooks Kraft?Getty Images)
4 hours ago ago
Giuliani Hunt For Dirt Provided Bonanza For Ukrainians With Axes To Grind

Gaetz To Yell His Way Through Scandal By Kicking Up Dirt Within GOP Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Flanked by about two dozen House Republicans, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a press conference on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
April 30, 2021 12:49 p.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) plans to burst back onto the scene with guns blazing through a public crusade to take down “RINOs” (“Republicans In Name Only”), along with Democrats, as the feds investigate him for alleged sex trafficking.

According to Politico, Gaetz is teaming up with far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to launch an “America First Tour,” where they’ll rail against “the radical left” and Republicans who they believe aren’t loyal enough to ex-President Donald Trump.

The spectacle will reportedly begin on May 7 in Florida at The Villages, a prominent bastion of conservative retirees (and also the site of the viral video Trump retweeted last year in which one of his supporters was seen shouting “white power!”). It is not yet known what other cities will be included in the tour.

“There are millions of Americans who need to know they still have advocates in Washington D.C., and the America First movement is consistently growing and fighting,” Gaetz told Politico.

The GOP congressman is also working to make a comeback on TV, and may soon reappear on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, Politico reported.

Gaetz’s upcoming tour marks an apparent strategy to bombast his way through the ever-growing scandal around his alleged payments to women and a 17-year-old minor for sex, along with allegations that he paid to have the minor travel across state lines. The congressman has not been criminally charged in the federal probe, which also now reportedly includes an investigation into his ties to Florida’s medical marijuana industry.

Gaetz has denied all the allegations.

The Republican’s renewed push to aggressively defend Trump’s honor against “RINOs” comes even as the ex-president reportedly keeps Gaetz at arm’s length. CNN also reported earlier this month that Trump had rejected Gaetz’s request for a meeting.

Besides insisting that CNN’s report was “completely false” and that Gaetz had never asked him for a pardon, Trump has said little in defense of one of his number one loyalists.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: