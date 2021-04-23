Latest
President Joe Biden makes remarks during a meeting with with a bipartisan group of Members of Congress to discuss historic investments in the American Jobs Plan, in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April, 19, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
40 mins ago ago
Are Biden’s Historic Tax Hikes Really That Historic?
47 mins ago ago
First Day Of AZ Audit Of 2020 Election Goes Off The Rails Immediately
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/10: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site.Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being administered throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced adverse reactions, including blood clots. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
Vaccine Advisory Panel Resumes Deliberation Over J&J COVID Vaccine Pause

CNN: Feds Probe Gaetz Marijuana Pay-For-Play Allegations

TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
April 23, 2021 5:32 p.m.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)’s 2018 Bahamas trip was part of a pay-for-play scheme involving the marijuana industry, CNN reported Friday.

Gaetz went to the Bahamas with a Florida marijuana lobbyist and a longtime friend of his named Jason Pirozzolo, who helped found the American Medical Marijuana Physicians’ Association.

Separate reporting has suggested that Pirozzolo paid for the company of women on the trip.

CNN reports that prosecutors from the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section — based in D.C. — are looking at whether escorts were given to Gaetz in return for political favors.

Gaetz has advocated for marijuana legislation since he was serving in the Florida state house. As a member of Congress, he said that he would support full legalization if it came up for a vote.

But the new reporting from CNN suggests that prosecutors are “searching for pay-for-play arrangements,” in which Gaetz may have received something of value in exchange for legislative favors.

The New York Times first reported last month that prosecutors are also examining Gaetz’s relationship with a 17-year old girl, including whether he took her across state lines.

CNN also reported Friday that Chris Dorworth, a former Florida state rep who reportedly spoke with Gaetz in relation to a supposed scheme to run a third candidate in a state senate race, is facing scrutiny from investigators.

Dorworth resigned from his position at lobbying firm Ballard Partners earlier this month citing media scrutiny.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: